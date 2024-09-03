WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A drier and more stable air mass associated with a ridge of high pressure has now settled across the area, which will restrict any meaningful shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy in general with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing morning showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life