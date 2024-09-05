WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Moisture and instability leading ahead of a tropical wave is likely to trigger showers across the area today. An increase in clouds with showers and possible thunderstorm is also expected by tonight as the wave moves through the area

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and a 40 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 6 to 26 km/h or 3 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life