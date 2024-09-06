Synopsis: The presence of a tropical wave and its associated moisture and instability will lead to a heightened chance for shower and possible thunderstorm activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times with possible isolated thunderstorms developing.

Winds: East at 7 to 22 km/h or 5 to 14 mph becoming lighter and variable at times..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:28 pm.

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.