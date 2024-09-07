Synopsis: Instability and moisture associated with a passing Tropical Wave may generate cloudiness and showers across the islands
Weather today: Cloudy skies, with showers and a 60 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.
Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.
Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunset today: 6:27 pm.
Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster
