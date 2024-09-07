Synopsis: Instability and moisture associated with a passing Tropical Wave may generate cloudiness and showers across the islands

Weather today: Cloudy skies, with showers and a 60 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:27 pm.

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster