WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability from the passage of a tropical wave, with enhancement being provided by the favorable side of an upper level trough will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity across the area today, with gradual improvements going into tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 11 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:25 pm.

