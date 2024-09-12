Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture, embedded within a moderate southeasterly wind flow, will continue to traverse the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands today. By tonight, an area of low pressure will move into the area and further increase the chances for shower and thunderstorm activity across the area during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 80 percent or very high chance of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

Winds: Southeast at 11 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:23 pm.

