Synopsis: Moisture and instability association with an area of low pressure could produce some showers and thunderstorms across the area today.

Weather today: Cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers and a 30 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East to southeast 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph and possible gust to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 6:22 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.