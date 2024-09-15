Synopsis: A relatively stable airmass associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to sit across the area and restrict any significant shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 11 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:20 pm.

