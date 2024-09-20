Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours, during which, shallow patches of low level clouds traversing the area coupled with light winds and daytime heating could trigger brief afternoon showers.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of afternoon showers.

Weather tonight: Fair weather conditions.

Winds: Southeast at 6 to 13 km/h or 3 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable to calm at times.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:16 pm.