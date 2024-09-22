close
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Weather
Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, a combination of light southerly winds, daytime heating and available moisture moving into the area from the south could trigger periods of localized shower activity across the area during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 70 percent or high chance of localized showers mainly during the afternoon hours. Some showers could be moderate to locally heavy at times, with a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm developing.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers mainly before midnight.

Winds: South-southwest at 6 to 13 km/h or 3 to 8 mph becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet..

Sunset today: 6:14 pm.

Bernell Simon
Forecaster
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
