Synopsis: A weak, slow moving line of moisture along with light winds and daytime heating could create an environment conducive to a heightened chance for shower activity across the area occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Winds: Northeast at 6 to 17 km/h or 3 to 10 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 6:04 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

