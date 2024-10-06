Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will continue across the region this morning and tonight. However, the combination of light winds and strong daytime heating will heighten the chances of showers across some sections of the islands during the afternoon. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 6 to 25 mm or 0.25 to 1 inch.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers in the morning. In the afternoon, cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: South-southeast at 7 to 15 km/h or 5 to 9 mph today then becoming light and variable tonight..

Seas: 1 to 2.1 metres or 3 to 7 feet with swells of 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the northern and eastern coastlines.

Sunset today: 6:02 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lorne Salmon-Forecaster

