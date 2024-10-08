Synopsis: Moisture and instability spreading across the islands coupled with relatively light winds and the effects of daytime heating could trigger periods of unsettled weather conditions.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with an 80 percent or a very high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with an 80 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 22 km/h or 5 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:01 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.