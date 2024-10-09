Synopsis: Moisture and weak instability will linger over the BVI and this will maintain a moderate chance of brief showers over these islands. By tonight, a reduction in the chance of showers is expected as a ridge dominates

Weather today: Brief cloudy spells with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of breif showers

Winds: Southeast at 13 to 22 km/h or 8 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 or 5 to 7 feet with northeasterly swells of 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 6:01 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.