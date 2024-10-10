Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions will support a low chance of cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin Islands today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with northeasterly swells up to 2.1 metres or 7 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 5:59 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.