Synopsis: Light wind speed will continue to prevail across the region. Available low level moisture could trigger few localise showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East to Southeast 8 to 16 km/h or 5 to 10 mph and becoming lighter and variable at times.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet in northerly swells. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:57 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

