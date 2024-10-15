Synopsis: Relatively stable atmospheric conditions will prevail over the BVI’s resulting in little shower activity over these islands today and tonight

Weather today: Mostly fair

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or slight chance of a light shower

Winds: East- southeast at 11 to 24 km/h or 7 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 5:56 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.