Synopsis: An increase in moisture and instability over the region will heighten the chances of showers across the islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 6 to 25 mm or 0.25 to 1 inch.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with 70 percent or a high chance of showers and 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 19 to 28 km/h or 10 to 15 mph..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, a small craft advisory will likely go into effect by tonight.

Sunset today: 5:54 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.