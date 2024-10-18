Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with the passage of AL94 north of the region will continue to bring unsettled weather conditions across the area.Possible rainfall total for the forecast period could reach up to 25.4 mm or 1 inch.

Weather today: Cloudy with showers and a 40 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and a 40 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 28 km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 5:54 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

