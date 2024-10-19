Synopsis: Moisture and weak instability associated with the passage of AL94 could generate few showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 5:53 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

