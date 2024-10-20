Synopsis: Shallow patches of low level clouds will continue to move across the region as the atlantic high pressure system will remain dominant across the area.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 5:52 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

