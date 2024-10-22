WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Relatively dry and hazy conditions prevail across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands. However, an approaching tropical wave will increase the chances for cloudiness and showers tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-southeast at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph and gusting up to 41 km/h or 25 mph..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet with swells of 1.8 meters or 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 5:51 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life