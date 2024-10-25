WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available moisture could generate few showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: East at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 5:49 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life