Synopsis: The close proximity to a trough just to the north of the BVI will result in weak instability over the these islands today

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Winds: Easterly at 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 5:48 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life