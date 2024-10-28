WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Some shallow lingering moisture over the region will maintain a moderate chance of showers across the islands this morning. However, later this afternoon and tonight, an increase in moisture and instability will heighten the chances of showers.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers in the morning; and mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers in the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 28 km/h or 12 to 17 mph..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 5:48 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lorne Salmon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life