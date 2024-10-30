WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A reduction in moisture in the atmosphere across the area will restrict shower activity over and around the islands initially today. However, by later today into tonight and tomorrow, the presence of a tropical wave along with a weak trough and their associated moisture and instability will heighten the chances for shower activity across the area during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with periods of increased cloudiness and a 70 percent or high chance of evening and overnight showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms developing.

Winds: Northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 5:47 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life