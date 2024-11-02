Synopsis: Moisture and associated with a trough will support cloudy spells and showers across the British Virgin Islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy, with cloudy spells and a high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with a high chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 13 to 24 km/h or 8 to 15 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet with northerly swells reaching up to 2.4 metres or 8 feet. The high surf warning remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:45 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

