WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with an approaching trough will generate cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands today and tonight. Possible rainfall total is 5 to 15 mm or 0.2 to 0.6 inch.

Weather today: Partly cloudy, becoming increasingly cloudy with showers, along with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers.

Winds: Northeast at 15 to 24 km/h or 6 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1.2 ot 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet with northerly swells of 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect..

Sunset today: 5:44 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life