WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A deep layered trough will maintain periods of unsettled weather conditions over the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Cloudy with periods of showers and an 80 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with periods of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-northeast at 11 to 30 km/h or 7 to 18 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 meters or 7 to 10 feet with northerly swells reaching up to 2.8 metres or 9 feet. A high surf warning remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:43 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life