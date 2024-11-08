Synopsis: The presence of a weak upper level trough coupled with lingering moisture and instability from the passage of a tropical wave will maintain a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity across the area later today into tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of some overnight showers and a slight chance of some isolated thunderstorms developing.

Winds: Southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:43 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:21 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

