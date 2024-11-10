Synopsis: Instability and moisture in association with the passage of a tropical wave is likely to generate unsettled conditions across the islands.

Weather today: Cloudy skies with periods of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with periods of showers and a 60 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms

Winds: East at 11 to 28 km/h or 7 to 17 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 ft.

Sunset today: 5:42 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

