WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable environment is gradually building across the region.

Weather today: Partly cloudy conditions with 50 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East 11 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph and becoming lighter mainly overnight.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.8 meters or 5 to 9 feet in northeasterly swells. A high surf warning is in effect.

Sunset today: 5:42 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life