EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A front north of the British Virgin Islands is expected to migrate southwards over the islands during the next twenty-four hours which may generate periods of cloudiness and showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of early morning showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: Variable at 6 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:24 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life