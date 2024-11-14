WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, the presence of a weak frontal trough coupled with light southerly winds, daytime heating and available low level moisture could trigger periods of localized shower activity across the area during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies initially, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 70 percent or high chance of localized showers developing.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers.

Winds: Southwest at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

