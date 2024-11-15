HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: The presence of a weak frontal trough coupled with light southerly winds, daytime heating and available low level moisture could lead to a moderate chance for localized shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief localized showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: Southwest at 6 to 13 km/h or 3 to 8 mph becoming calm at times..

Seas: Consist of swells ranging between 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory is in effect..

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

