WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with the presence of a weak frontal trough along with light winds, daytime heating and available low level patches will continue to heighten the chances for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast at 6 to 15 km/h or 3 to 9 mph becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: Consist of swells reaching 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life