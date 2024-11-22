Synopsis: Moisture and instability lingering across the area could generate shower activity.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 6 to 19 km/h or 3 to 12 mph, with light and variable spells possible at times.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.