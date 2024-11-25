HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW NIGHT

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail over the next 24 hours, during which, shallow patches of low level clouds will traverse the area. A reduction of moisture across the islands will restrict significant shower activity.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 16 to 32 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gust to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 1.5 to 8 feet consisting of northerly swells up to 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect for northern facing coastlines.

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:31 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.