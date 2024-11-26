HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TONIGHT

Synopsis: Relatively stable atmospheric conditions associated with the presence of a high pressure ridge will persist across the area during the next 24 hours. A moderate to fresh trade wind flow generated by this ridge could transport shallow low level patches over and around the islands occasionally during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph, reaching as high as 41 km/h or 25 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

