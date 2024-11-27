SMALL CRAFT CAUTION DUE TO ELEVATED SEA CONDITIONS

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area today. By later tonight into tomorrow, a weak trough will move across the area and further heighten the chances for shower activity during that time.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies in general with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

