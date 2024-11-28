Synopsis: The presence of a trough moving through the area will maintain unsettled weather conditions across the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with with a 30 percent or low chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1metres or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells up to 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect mainly for the Atlantic facing coastlines.

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

