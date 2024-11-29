HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING

Synopsis: The presence of a weak low level trough along with available low level patches will lead to a heightened chance for shower activity across the area today, with these chances gradually reducing by tonight.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: Consist of swells reaching 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

