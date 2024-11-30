Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable atmospheric conditions will persist across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy conditions with 30 percent or low chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East to southeast 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph and gusting to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:34 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.