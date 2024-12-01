HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT

Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to traverse the area and maintain a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km or 12 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 43 km/h or 26 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northeasterly swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.