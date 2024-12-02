Synopsis: Pockets of moisture on the wind flow may generate periods of cloudiness and showers. However, subsidence in association with a ridge may inhibit shower activity.

Weather today: Partly Cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly Cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 30 km or 8 to 18 mph with possible higher gusts of 43 km/h or 26 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life

.