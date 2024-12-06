HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the area. Low level moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few showers
Weather today: Partly cloudy conditions with 30 percent or low chance of showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy conditions with 40 percent or moderate chance of showers
Winds: Easterly 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect.
Sunset today: 5:42 pm.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life