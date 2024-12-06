HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the area. Low level moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few showers

Weather today: Partly cloudy conditions with 30 percent or low chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy conditions with 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Easterly 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 5:42 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.