Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to traverse the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 5:43 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:39 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster