Synopsis: Available moisture and instability could trigger shower activity across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 13 to 30 km or 8 to 18 mph, wind can also reach as high as 43 km/h or 26 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 5:43 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:40 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster