SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to traverse the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: Northeast at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 44 km/h or 28 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. Therefore a small craft advisory is in effect..

Sunset today: 5:44 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster