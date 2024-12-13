SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches propagating across the area from a low level trough to the northeast of the islands will continue to maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Winds: Light and variable at 4 to 9 km/h or 2 to 6 mph, becoming calm at times..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators and beach goers should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 5:44 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster