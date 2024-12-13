close
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Weather
December 13, 20242Views

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches propagating across the area from a low level trough to the northeast of the islands will continue to maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Winds: Light and variable at 4 to 9 km/h or 2 to 6 mph, becoming calm at times..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators and beach goers should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 5:44 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.